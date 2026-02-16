MUSKEGO, Wis. — A municipal court judge has found a Muskego man not guilty of disorderly conduct after he was cited for writing in sidewalk chalk outside the post office.

James Brownlow was initially arrested and charged with criminal damage to property. That charge was later reduced to disorderly conduct, which is an ordinance violation, according to court documents obtained by TMJ4 on Friday, Feb. 13.

Muskego man found not guilty of disorderly conduct for sidewalk chalk message about Jan. 6

Brownlow wrote "Jan 6" in reference to the riot in 2021. TMJ4 spoke with him last month, and he said he has the right to express himself, even if it's not popular in Muskego.

TMJ4 Jim Brownlow, 77, tells TMJ4 he is defending himself because his sidewalk chalk writing was free speech.

According to the documents, the judge said the city failed to prove a threat or "otherwise disorderly conduct."

