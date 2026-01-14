MUSKEGO, Wis. — A Muskego man is fighting a disorderly conduct charge after writing "Jan. 6" in chalk outside the city's post office, arguing his actions were protected free speech rather than criminal behavior.

TMJ4 Jim Brownlow speaks in court as Megan Degner, legal intern for the City of Muskego looks on and City Attorney Jeff Warchol sits next to her.

Jim Brownlow, 77, appeared in Muskego municipal court on Wednesday to contest the charge stemming from his January 6, 2025, chalk writing on the post office sidewalk.

Surveillance video shows Brownlow writing the message outside the federal building.

"This is a dangerous thing that has happened to me, and I'm taking it as far as I need to. Brownlow said. "I have a right to express myself even if it isn't popular in Muskego."

Two weeks after the incident, three Muskego police officers arrived at Brownlow's home to arrest him. He described the encounter as jarring for the then-76-year-old.

TMJ4 Evidence presented in court of a surveillence photo of "Jan.6" writing that Jim Brownlow says he put on the post office entrance in sidewalk chalk.

"The police officer said, 'No, I'm arresting you.' Then it was pat down, handcuff behind the back, out the front door to the squad car," Brownlow said.

Police initially charged him with criminal damage to property. The city attorney later reduced the charge to disorderly conduct, which is an ordinance violation rather than a criminal offense.

Muskego man fights disorderly conduct charge for chalking 'Jan. 6' outside post office

Along with Brownlow's "Jan. 6" message, other chalk writings appeared at the scene, including "January 6th. We almost lost our democracy." Brownlow maintains that the message was already present when he arrived. Surveillance video only shows him photographing that message.

TMJ4 Other chalk writing that appeared outside the Muskego Post Office that Jim Brownlow says he did not write.

The city's legal intern, Megan Degner, is trying the case and argues Brownlow's actions went beyond protected speech.

"Mr. Brownlow doesn't have the right to work the Muskego public and postal customers into a frenzy over a politically charged event and then sit back and call it free speech," Degner said.

A U.S. Postal Service letter carrier testified he witnessed Brownlow writing on the sidewalk and reported it to his supervisor.

TMJ4 Jim Brownlow, 77, tells TMJ4 he is defending himself because his sidewalk chalk writing was free speech.

"I saw some graffiti being applied to the sidewalk," said Roger Schoof, the letter carrier. "Breaking the law is what I thought right away."

Around 30 supporters filled the city council chambers where the hearing took place to support the former librarian, who is representing himself in the case.

Brownlow filed a motion to dismiss, arguing his actions don't meet the legal definition of disorderly conduct because they contained no violence or threats.

"Why am I doing this? It is my constitutional right to free speech, and it is everyone's right to free speech," Brownlow said.

The judge will decide on the motion to dismiss within 30 days. If the motion is denied, the case will proceed to closing arguments.

