Muskego football coach Ken Krause absent from playoff game; status unclear as team secures No. 1 seed

MUSKEGO — Muskego High School football head coach Ken Krause was notably absent from the Warriors' victory over Mukwonago last Friday, raising questions about his status as the team enters the high school playoffs as a No. 1 seed.

The absence was confirmed to be non-health related, but school officials have provided no further details about Krause's situation or whether he will return for the postseason.

Defensive coordinator Ryan Luchessi stepped in to handle Krause's responsibilities during Friday's game. When asked about the head coach's absence and potential return for the playoffs, Luchessi remained tight-lipped.

"We're sure hoping so. He's not here tonight. That's really all we know at this time. We love Coach Krause. He's the reason I'm here. We're going to leave it at that, and I'm just so damn proud of these kids," Luchessi said.

School district officials have not responded to requests for comment since Friday regarding Krause's status.

The timing adds urgency to the situation, as high school playoffs begin this Friday with Muskego set to host Madison West at home. Muskego also recently secured a No. 1 seed in Division 1 along with Waunakee, Franklin and Arrowhead.

The Muskego school board is meeting Monday night, though no specific agenda item addresses Krause's situation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

