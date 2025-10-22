Mukwonago lowers water rate hike after residents speak out 

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — The Village of Mukwonago has reduced its proposed water rate increase from 65% to 47% following significant public opposition at a recent public hearing. During the hearing and public comment, the Mukwonago Utilities director, Wayne Castle, says more than 100 residents voiced their concerns.

"When you have public comments and we had over 100, which is a lot on a docket like this. When you have that kind of outpouring of people, they take that into consideration," said Castle.

The revised proposal still represents a substantial increase that would cost the average family an additional $160 per year.

Mukwonago residents turn out for a public hearing on potential water rate hikes.

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission (PSC), which must approve all utility rate changes, indicated it would consider lowering Mukwonago's rate of return to accommodate the reduced hike. The original 65% increase sparked widespread community concern among residents and business owners who argued the dramatic rate jump would create financial hardship for families already managing tight budgets.

Katie Kemp speaking at Mukwonago public meeting.

"We already take measures. Assign days the kids have to take showers," said Katie Kemp, a Mukwonago resident.

Mike Roberts, another resident, simply called for the PSC to consider anything lower.

"That is a huge increase for families. That is not sustainable," Roberts said.

David Stockwell, who owns Espresso Love Coffee, had been prepared to pay the increase before.

Water is poured into a drinking glass.

"They notched it down somewhat," Stockwell said.

Castle confirmed that the Public Service Commission's willingness to reconsider came directly as a result of the community response at the public hearing.

The Public Service Commission still must approve the revised 47% rate increase. Another public hearing on the new rate proposal is scheduled for November 18 at 3 p.m. at the village hall, giving residents another opportunity to voice their opinions before the final decision.

