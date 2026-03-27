Mukwonago florist shares tips to combat seasonal allergies as pollen seasons become more aggressive

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — With spring coming around, pollen seasons are getting longer and more aggressive.

Dr. Gary Stevens with the Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Center said avoidance may be hard, but talking to a doctor and getting over-the-counter medications could help.

Alonna Johnson

Florist Kelly Krause works hands-on with pollen in her scented business and is familiar with the struggle.

"I’ve been doing floral designs in the industry actually 30 years in May coming up," Krause said.

Despite being around petals constantly, she is not immune to the seasonal symptoms.

"I do get allergies. I get seasonal allergies and also do have certain variety of flowers that will spark an allergy," Krause said.

Alonna Johnson

To combat the symptoms, Krause uses sprays to clean out her sinuses and local honey, which she said can build up immune systems.

"Making sure the air is clean in your house. When you’re working in the garden too, once you’re done, take a shower," Krause said.

No matter what happens this season when the bright colors start to pop, Krause has a reminder for those suffering from symptoms.

"Don’t let allergies keep you from enjoying nature's wonders," Krause said.

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