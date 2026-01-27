Mukwonago community fights to save elementary music programs

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — The Mukwonago Area School District is considering eliminating band and orchestra programs for 4th and 5th graders, sparking fierce opposition from students, parents and community members who packed a recent school board meeting to voice their concerns.

The proposal comes as the district prepares to move 6th graders to a new middle school following the passage of a $90 million referendum. District officials say they would need to hire additional staff to maintain the elementary music programs, something they want to avoid in the new building.

"I wanted them to know the devastating effect it would have on the music program if they cut it," said Nancy Groubert, a community member who spoke at the board meeting.

The potential cuts have drawn criticism from students across grade levels, including high school senior Jenna Keeling, who plays flute, trombone and piccolo.

"It is just one of the options. I think it is really important to find another option. This can't be the solution there needs to be something else," Keeling said.

Fifth-grader Daniel who could be directly affected by the cuts, emphasized the collaborative benefits of music education.

"It helps build teamwork when we play as a group," Daniel said.

The timing of the proposed cuts has particularly frustrated supporters, as the referendum included funding for a new performing arts center. Cheri Winchowky, president of the Mukwonago Fine Arts Boosters, called the contradiction disappointing.

"Now they are saying they would like to cut opportunities rather than increase the opportunities for our students which I find very disappointing," Winchowky said.

Community members highlighted the district's musical achievements, noting the program was recognized as one of the country's best in 2025. Parents argue these early years are crucial for musical development.

"Those fundamental years of 4th and 5th grade will be missing," Groubert said.

Band parent Angie Jellish stressed the district's responsibility to nurture young talent.

"These aren't things for kids to find at 10 and 11 year-old children. These are things for us as a district to foster," Jellish said.

The superintendent indicated the district plans to make a final decision on the elementary band and orchestra programs by the end of the school year.

