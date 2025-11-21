Waukesha County will soon become only the second place in Wisconsin to use artificial intelligence to handle non-emergency calls. The AI assistant, named Ava, is currently in the testing phase but has already handled some non-emergency calls. The system will begin limited testing next week before operating 24/7 once testing is complete.

TMJ4 Waukesha County Communication Center where 911. non-emergency and dispatch calls are handled.

"911s will not be answered by the AI solution," said Gail Goodchild, Waukesha County Communication emergency preparedness director. "We encourage our callers to have a conversation with the AI agent. You can talk in full sentences. So, as if talking to a dispatcher, you are going to ask whatever it is you are calling in for."

Watch: Mixed reaction on Waukesha County Communications' switch to AI for non-emergency calls

Mixed reaction on Waukesha County Communications' switch to AI for non-emergency calls

Currently, callers to the non-emergency line hear: "Waukesha County Dispatch Matt."

Soon, they will hear: "This is a recorded automated assistant. You have reached the Waukesha County Communication. If this is an emergency, hang up and dial 911. My name is Ava. How can I help?"

TMJ4 Gail Goodchild is the emergency preparedness director. for Waukesha County Communications.

The AI system is designed to handle common non-emergency requests, including parking questions, citation payments, and follow-up questions for open cases. However, certain trigger words like "fire," "smoke," or background noises suggesting an emergency will immediately transfer calls to the 911 dispatcher.

During a demonstration, when Goodchild told the AI assistant, "I smell smoke, there might be something burning in my neighborhood," the system responded: "Please stay on the line while we transfer you to a dispatcher."

TMJ4 "I would be frustrated. I would be really frustrated," said Bobbie Bertling (left) and her husband Paul Bertling have frequently used the non-emergency line when Bobbie's mother was near the end of her life. They are concerned about not having a person available to answer those calls.

The system also transferred calls when health concerns were mentioned. When Goodchild said, "I woke up this morning and I wasn't feeling well. I wasn't sure if I should go to my Urgent Care," the AI assistant again said: "Please stay on the line while we transfer you to a dispatcher."

Goodchild said the AI system keeps 911 dispatchers free to answer high-level emergency calls.

Residents had mixed reactions to the new technology. Paul Bertling of Brookfield expressed concerns about the system.

"I think AI is pretty helpful, but also pretty dangerous," Bertling said. "I think in this case, especially from an emergency perspective, I want to talk to a human being. I want to make sure I get the right person on this."

Bobbie Bertling said she frequently used the non-emergency line right before her mother passed away.

"We would call the non-emergency line. In that circumstance, I would be really upset if I had AI because I needed somebody to come and help me," Bobbie Bertling said. "I would be frustrated. I would be really frustrated because I'm calling because I want to talk to somebody, and I don't want to get an AI-generated persona."

TMJ4 Eric Conrath, a New Berlin resident, says he would prefer a human answer the calls but also knows that means having the money and people to do it. So he understands the use of AI.

Eric Conrath, a New Berlin resident, acknowledged the practical benefits despite personal preferences.

"Is it annoying rather than having a real person? Sure. But I understand the reality that there aren't enough bodies to take calls, I suppose," Conrath said.

The other place in Wisconsin currently using AI to answer non-emergency calls is La Crosse. They started using AI in May.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip