Menomonee Falls gun shop saddened by death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk

MENOMONEE FALLS — Political activist and Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday afternoon, leaving supporters across the country mourning the loss of a prominent conservative voice.

The news reached supporters at the Shepard Arms gun shop in Menomonee Falls, where employees who followed Kirk's work expressed shock and sadness.

"How do you conceptualize what just happened?" employee, Steven Schwarz asked.

Schwarz was working at the gun shop when he heard about Kirk's death.

He said he was drawn to Kirk's sometimes fiery delivery and conservative message. Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA, a nonprofit organization that advocates for conservative politics on high school, college and university campuses.

"Seeing somebody like that silenced in such a violent way," Schwarz said.

Shepard Arms hosted several Turning Point events over the years.

"This man had such a following and great impact on the world," Schwarz added.

Ryan Morales, store manager at Shepard Arms, hopes Kirk's mission will continue despite his passing.

"You have to hope that someone will carry on that legacy and keep moving the torch on," Morales said.

Both Morales and Schwarz wish someone would follow in Kirk's footsteps to continue his political activism work.

"Hopefully, it will inspire another generation of people to be involved politically. Because that's what we need. We need young people to be involved with the movement because if you're not part of politics, politics are going to be a part of you," Morales said.

