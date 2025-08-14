MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls High School football team turned their community practice into a service opportunity, collecting non-perishable food items for families affected by recent devastating floods.

The team's annual community football practice became a chance to help neighbors who are still picking up the pieces after historic flooding damaged homes throughout the area.

TMJ4

"We are trying to be the best that we can be on the field, off the field for our community,"a football parent, Tiffany Bohlmeier said.

TMJ4

The team collected food to donate to the the Falls Area Food Pantry. The food pantry serves multiple communities affected by the flooding, including Germantown, Brookfield, Menomonee Falls, and Richfield.

TMJ4

"Now we can bring all this together for them and hopefully help those who lost a lot," Bohlmeier said.

Watch: Menomonee Falls football team collects food donations after historic flooding

Menomonee Falls football team collects food donations after historic flooding

The team collected hundreds of items to donate.

"Driving here tonight just seeing all the stuff on the side of the road, and ya know people's driveways and their front yards is just really sad. So anything we can do to help to ease things is amazing," another parent, Sherri Mayer said.

TMJ4

"We try to stick together as a community and help each other," Mayer added.

Head Football Coach Bobby Regent-Smith sees this as an important learning opportunity for his players.

"They've got an opportunity to help people and you always need to do that," Regent-Smith said.

TMJ4

Bohlmeier hopes their efforts inspire others to contribute as well.

"Hopefully it will inspire others to get out here and help even more," she said.

The team will deliver the collected food items to the pantry on Thursday.

This story was reported by a Megan Lee and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip