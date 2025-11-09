Menomonee Falls firefighters receive highest honors for lifesaving rescues during August flooding

MENOMONEE FALLS — Three months ago, massive flooding impacted the Menomonee Falls community. On Saturday, first responders were recognized for their lifesaving work.

Sean Foley won the Medal of Valor, the highest award in the Menomonee Falls Fire Department, for jumping into the water to save a father and son during the historic August flooding.

Jessica Wolfe was also honored for quick action. She tied a rope to Foley, tethered him down, and after the first one broke, quickly got him another one. She won her first lifesaving award for the assistance.

"You can ask anybody that's part of this department, we don't really go looking for the recognition," Foley said. "I just knew somebody needed help."

Reflecting back on that day, Foley remembered the water rushing so fast he felt like he was hit by a freight train, but regardless, his job was to save a family stranded in the rushing rapids.

"When I got to them they were both hanging onto a branch about this big," he said. "I got in and was able to secure the dad." The son was also rescued. Foley said the father initially jumped into the water to rescue their dog, was swept away, then the son jumped in to save his father and was also swept away. The father, son and dog survived.

"I've never seen water going that fast anywhere in Menomonee Falls. That was a challenge in and of itself," Wolfe said. "It's important to try and stay calm... There's a lot of emotions behind it. It very quickly could be life or death situation."

The entire department spoke about the floods at their awards ceremony and said the flooding was not something they're soon to forget, and they're appreciative of their team for getting through the historic weather event.

"We can have some crazy shifts sometimes," Wolfe said. "It's really rewarding when we get to see all of our hard work and training pay off with good outcomes.

"The emotions were there," Foley said. "But it's a blessing to be able to work with this department."

Beyond the awards, the firefighters said they're taking learning lessons from the flooding by updating their education and equipment, so they can improve if something like the flood ever happens again.

