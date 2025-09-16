MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Menomonee Falls is grappling with massive financial losses from historic flooding, with damage estimates far exceeding federal assistance announced by President Donald Trump for Wisconsin.

The village revealed new damage totals during Monday night's village board meeting, showing the community faces roughly $1.2 million in municipal damages while residents are dealing with an overwhelming estimate of $35 million in damages to their homes and personal property.

"There's financial assistance but it may not necessary make people whole," Assistant Police Chief, Eugene Neyhart explained.

Watch: Menomonee Falls faces roughly $36.2 million in flood damage

Menomonee Falls faces roughly $36.2 million in flood damage

The damage estimates in Menomonee Falls alone exceed the $29.8 million in FEMA assistance Trump announced for the entire state of Wisconsin.

Assistant Chief Neyhart provided a breakdown of the flood impacts on residential properties in the village.

"We had 106 majors, 78 minors, 12 affected, and 1 destroyed," Neyhart said.

For weeks after the historic flooding, piles of debris on front lawns were a familiar sight throughout the village as residents worked to clean up and assess damage.

While Wisconsin is receiving the federal FEMA funding, it remains unclear how much individual residents will receive in assistance.

"We do not control that. That is FEMA and that is based on your submission and the information they are asking," Neyhart said.

Assistant Chief Neyhart emphasized that residents are still eligible for financial help even if they didn't call 211 during the initial emergency response.

Details on how to apply for FEMA assistance can be found here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip