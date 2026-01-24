HARTLAND, Wis. — Service trucks are on the move across southeastern Wisconsin as extreme cold weather creates a perfect storm for plumbing and heating emergencies.

Jasen Dacquisto, a service manager at Austin Plumbing, Heating, Air and Electric says there are two main types of calls: frozen pipes and furnaces that can't keep up with the brutal temperatures.

"Things don't really burst right away — they just freeze. And after things thaw out, that's when it gets even busier to fix everything," Dacquisto said.

Mike Beiermeister Jasen Dacquisto has nearly 30 years of experience.

When asked what keeps him motivated during these challenging conditions, Dacquisto replied, "You get to go play hero."

To avoid needing that hero call, Dacquisto says maintenance is key — maintenance homeowners can do themselves.

"When it's really cold, a furnace can run 20 to 24 hours straight. If your filter's clogged, it can shut down because it's not used to running 24/7," Dacquisto said about the importance of checking your filter.

On the plumbing side, keeping warm air flowing is crucial.

Watch: Local service pros share tricks to prevent frozen pipe, heating emergencies

Local service pros share tricks to prevent frozen pipe, heating emergencies

"Open cabinets to let heat in — but really, you need to let the cold out. Sometimes we cut a hole in a wall to let trapped cold air escape," Dacquisto said.

The constant flow of water helps prevent freezing as well.

"If you're really concerned — let that faucet trickle so things keep moving. Once it's at a standstill, it'll freeze," Dacquisto said.

Owner Eric Smith says wind chill poses the biggest threat during conditions like these.

"The wind drives cold into the home through nooks and crannies — holding it in places it shouldn't be, and that's what freezes pipes," Smith said.

Mike Beiermeister Eric Smith owns Austin Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric

If you suspect a frozen line, Smith recommends taking immediate action.

"If you think you have a frozen line, turn the water off to the house when no one's there — so you don't get a catastrophic leak when it thaws," Smith said.

For heating systems, Smith advises keeping furnace filters clean, checking thermostat batteries, clearing snow from exterior vents, and not worrying if your furnace runs constantly.

"It's okay if it's running a lot and even struggling to keep up — they're not sized for negative 30 weather," Smith said.

While emergency calls will spike this weekend, Smith says they'll also surge when temperatures start to rise and things begin thawing out. Workers like Dacquisto will be ready to respond.

"It's just real nice people call you up and you get to go play hero," Dacquisto said.

When to Call a Plumber

According to Eric Smith, owner of Austin Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric, you should get a plumber on the phone when:

No water is coming from a faucet and it’s below freezing — first sign of a frozen line.

You see water leaking after pipes thaw — a likely burst.

You can’t locate or operate your home’s main water shutoff.

Drains or toilets act strangely (backing up, gurgling, losing water, sewer gas smells).

Preventative steps like trickling a faucet or opening cabinets don't restore flow.

When to Call a Heating Expert

Make the call to an HVAC pro if:

Your furnace stops producing heat entirely — especially dangerous in subzero temps.

The furnace runs non-stop but can’t maintain your set temperature — could be failing under load.

You smell unusual odors from the system or vents.

Filter change and thermostat battery swap don’t solve the issue.

Snow or ice blocking exterior furnace vents has triggered a shutdown and clearing them doesn’t restore heat.



This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip