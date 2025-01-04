Local family offers a fresh start with new Brookfield dance studio

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A local family is offering a fresh start for young dancers after a Brookfield studio suddenly closed, leaving people out thousands of dollars.

The Gerdman family has taken over the old space from the previous owners and opened Dynasty Dance Studio. They hope to start a new chapter where students can thrive.

"You want every detail to be just perfect," Lisa Gerdman, co-owner of Dynasty Dance Studio, told TMJ4 News.

Lisa, her husband, and their daughter Avalon took over the lease for the building, fulfilling a longtime dream.

"Dance is a really small community, and it can unite people. I want them to feel comfortable coming back and know that we want to be here in this location for many years to come," Lisa said.

It was also an opportunity to help the families and staff who were displaced when the former Brio Studios shut down. Many, including Avalon, who was coaching there, were uncertain about money and their future.

However, people rallied to support the Gerdman family's effort to open the studio.

"Parents have just been really generous and very helpful, and we probably couldn't have done it without them," Lisa explained.

"I just want them to know that we have their back," Avalon said. "This is completely new. We are doing it all on our own. We are family-owned."

Lisa and Avalon have deep roots in the local dance community. After updating the studio, they are eager for the future.

"It's a different vibe. It feels good to be here," said Jade Mattner, program director at Dynasty Dance Studio.

Jade is among the previous staff who were left in a financial mess under the previous owners. She is sticking around for this new chapter.

"I know the Gerdman family is bringing a plethora of knowledge and just love into the studio," Jade said. "I'm looking forward to being able to see the families and dancers grow and gain our trust back here."

Due to the new studio opening, the competition teams will finish their season. The Gerdmans said those families will not be charged tuition until the next season since they already paid the prior business. They will be asked to cover competition and costume fees that were not included.

Avalon explained that it felt like the right thing to do.

This weekend's grand opening celebration will mark a new start for this close-knit community.

"I want people to feel like this is a safe space. We're just ready to help teach dance and inspire kids," Avalon said.

