The Winter Olympics are still weeks away, but Lapham Peak State Park in Delafield is already experiencing a surge of visitors eager to try cross-country skiing. The park, which is part of the Kettle Moraine State Forest, has become a hub for skiing enthusiasts as volunteers report increased activity tied to Olympic excitement.

TMJ4 The lodge at Lapham Peak next to the cross country ski loop.

"There is nothing better than coming out here on a bluebird day out here and the sun's out and skiing," Charlie Ritter said.

TMJ4 Charlie Ritter

He has been a volunteer at Lapham Peak for years and has been cross-country skiing for 50 years. He and other volunteers says they can't stop coming out and helping others learn to ski because they love their sport.

"That feeling of gliding on snow is like nothing else," volunteer John McCarthy said.

Lapham Peak offers a unique advantage in the region as one of the few places that makes snow. The next closest cross-country loop with snowmaking capabilities is in Green Bay.

TMJ4 Cross couintry skier at Lapham Peak.

"It is a big draw every year, but especially this year with the Winter Olympics, this will be packed," Ritter said. "They teach lessons out here, and those lessons are full."

Ritter says the park typically sees this spike in interest every four years during the Winter Olympics season. The City of Delafield Tourism reports that Olympic excitement also attracts international visitors.

Watch: Lapham Peak volunteers see Olympic-inspired surge in cross-country skiing interest

Lapham Peak volunteers see Olympic-inspired surge in cross-country skiing interest

"You meet a lot of interesting Europeans here. You never know who you are going to meet," Ritter said.

While TMJ4 News was speaking to Ritter, Johannes Schueth, a man visiting from Germany, was skiing with his brother.

TMJ4 Matthis Schueth (left) brought his brother Johannes Schueth(right) who was visiting from Germany to Lapham Peak’s cross country skiing loop.

"We hope to have the winter season over here because usually we go Alpine skiing and cross-country where we live, is not possible anymore, not enough snow," Johannes Schueth said.

His brother Matthis Schueth, who now lives in Wisconsin, emphasized the appeal of winter activities.

“It is about enjoying the beautiful winter weather and getting a little exercise," Matthis Schueth said.

The increased interest has translated into record participation for an upcoming race at Lapham Peak. Around 250 people have signed up for the Lapham Loppet, marking a record-setting number of racers for the event.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip