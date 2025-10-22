Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Krause to return to Muskego sidelines as playoffs begin Friday

TMJ4
Kenneth Krause
MUSKEGO — Muskego head football coach Ken Krause will return to the sidelines in time for the first game of the playoffs on Friday. Krause was notably absent from the Warriors' victory over Mukwonago last week.

School officials were tight-lipped about the cause of the absence, only noting that it was not health-related.

Krause confirmed via email Tuesday that he would be back for Friday's game, telling TMJ4, "All is good!"

Muskego recently secured a No. 1 seed in Division 1 along with Waunakee, Franklin and Arrowhead.

The team will host Madison West this Friday for the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.

Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

