Krause to return to Muskego sidelines as playoffs begin Friday

MUSKEGO — Muskego head football coach Ken Krause will return to the sidelines in time for the first game of the playoffs on Friday. Krause was notably absent from the Warriors' victory over Mukwonago last week.

School officials were tight-lipped about the cause of the absence, only noting that it was not health-related.

Krause confirmed via email Tuesday that he would be back for Friday's game, telling TMJ4, "All is good!"

Muskego recently secured a No. 1 seed in Division 1 along with Waunakee, Franklin and Arrowhead.

The team will host Madison West this Friday for the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.

