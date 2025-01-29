'Kohl's has been having a rough time': Business expert and customer weigh in on recent layoffs

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Kohl's announced a new round of layoffs Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for Kohl’s, the retail company cut about 10% of its total corporate roles, or roughly 400 jobs. More than half of the cuts will come from closing open positions, while the rest will affect current employees.

"It's not a huge number of people, but if you're one of those affected, it's devastating for your life," Timothy Gibbons, editor in-chief of the Milwaukee Business Journal, said.

Gibbons explained the sagging sales the retail company has experienced lately.

"Kohl’s has been having a rough time. It's such an iconic company in the area and in the retail industry, but it’s been going through one bad quarter after another," Gibbons said.

TMJ4’s Megan Lee spoke with a Kohl’s customer and Milwaukee native outside the downtown Milwaukee Kohl’s location.

“Does it make you sad that Kohl’s isn’t doing as well as it used to?” Lee asked.

Joshua Anthony replied, “Yeah, it really does. Like I said, it’s a staple. And knowing that a place that came from here irks me a bit."

He said the layoffs hit too close to home.

"It's a staple of Milwaukee. It's one of those things like Miller and beer and stuff and sausages. It's one of our things,” Anthony explained.

Layoffs aren't the only big announcement for 2025. Kohl’s plans to close 27 underperforming stores nationwide.

"I very much understand how it can be a brand that is so near and dear to people’s hearts. I think that is one of the things that makes this sad locally as these jobs are cut and stores are closing," Gibbons explained.

All impacted associates have been notified, and competitive severance packages have been provided to assist with their transition, a statement from Kohl’s said.

