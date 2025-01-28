Kohl’s announces layoffs at corporate headquarters in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, WIS. — Kohl's announced a new round of layoffs Tuesday.

In a statement to TMJ4 News, the company said it is cutting 10% of roles reporting to its corporate offices in Menomonee Falls. More than half of the cuts will come from closing open positions, while the rest will affect current employees.

The total number of layoffs has not been made public.

Submitted/edited by Kohl's A Kohl's store with an EV charging station.

The move is part of Kohl’s ongoing efforts to increase efficiencies and improve profitability for the long-term health of the business, according to the statement.

This follows the company’s announcement made earlier this month to "close 27 underperforming store locations and its San Bernardino EFC, one of 15 EFC/DC locations."

All impacted associates have been notified, and competitive severance packages have been provided to assist with their transition, the statement said.

This is a developing story.

