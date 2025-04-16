'It's so much more than band': Parents concerned about deep cuts at Hartland school

HARTLAND, Wis. — One of the top-ranked public elementary and middle schools in the state is facing serious problems, according to the Lake Country School superintendent. The Hartland school has had two failed referendums in less than a year. A big focus for some parents had been on saving band — but now they say the problems are even deeper.

photo provided Lake Country School band playing at a Milwaukee Admirals game.

“I’m feeling a little discouraged, a little uneasy. I love this school; I love this community; I love this school,” said Crystal Chuckel, a band parent who has three kids at Lake Country School.

TMJ4 Crystal Chuckel, band parent

“It has always been about so much more than band,” said Neil Gustafson, a band parent with two children at Lake Country School.

TMJ4 Inside the front of Lake Country School.

In 2024, the first failed referendum had the Lake Country School Board cutting band to a part-time program. Parents like Chuckel and Gustafson joined with others to raise money for a newly-formed band booster club.

Watch: Parents concerned about deep cuts at Hartland school

'It's so much more than band': Parents concerned about deep cuts at this Hartland school

The donations were given to the school to keep the band program full time. They had been prepared to do that again this year, and had raised $80,000 when the referendum failed a second time on April 1. Now the school board decided multiple staff positions had to be cut.

TMj4 Students at Lake Country School line up to leave.

“Band is a really externally facing example of what happens when a referendum fails and the budget needs to be cut," Chuckel said. "But we have also lost really tenured and cherished teachers."

Gustafson said when it comes to his two daughters, band is no longer the primary focus.

TMJ4 Neil Gustafson, band parent

“They were accelerated in math and music. Those were two big ones for me. Both of my girls are in band; both of my girls are in advanced math,” he said.

“And now both are gone?” asked reporter Rebecca Klopf.

“Yeah, yeah and two of my favorite teachers are gone,” Gustafson said.

TMJ4 reached out to the Lake Country School District superintendent Chad Schraufnagel about next steps for the band. He said anyone can make a donation to the school, but they will have to sign a waiver saying it cannot be for a specific program or person.

He also issued this dire warning: “The board has a very difficult task of trying to keep a very academically high-achieving school from potentially closing. The current issues are bigger than one person or program.”

TMJ4 Superintendent Chad Schrafnagel stands inside Lake Country School.

“I’m fighting for Lake Country School. I am fighting for the experience we have had for the last 10 years. We’re facing a really uphill battle here and we are at a point of reflection,” said Chuckel.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip