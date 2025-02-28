VILLAGE OF WAUKESHA, Wis. — A death investigation is underway after Waukesha deputies found a person dead in a home Friday morning.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched around 9:44 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, for a welfare check on a family in the Village of Waukesha.

Upon arrival, the sheriff’s office said deputies discovered one resident dead.

Watch: Investigation underway after person found dead during welfare check in Waukesha

Investigation underway after person found dead during welfare check in Village of Waukesha

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is actively investigating and working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The whereabouts of the other family members are unknown, according to a release.

At this time, the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department does not believe there is a threat to the community.

