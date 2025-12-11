BROOKFIELD, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Transportation Projects Commission unanimously approved studies of two major highway corridors Tuesday, including the I-94 stretch between Willow Glen Road on the Waukesha/Jefferson County border and the Zoo Interchange.

This marks the first step toward potential major construction on busy routes in southeast Wisconsin.

The I-94 corridor decision comes as officials cite mounting concerns over congestion, crash hot spots and aging infrastructure along the heavily traveled stretch that connects Milwaukee and Waukesha counties.

Of the 52 total bridges in the corridor, 32 are more than 60 years old and approaching the end of their design life. Some pavement in the corridor dates back to the 1950s.

Google Stretch of I-94 to be studied.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will initiate both studies, with results to be presented to the commission at a future meeting.

For commuters like Peggy Farrell, who drives this I-94 corridor, timing has become everything.

"Right now, it's not very good with the construction. You have to decide what time of day you want to go," Farrell said.

Mike Beiermeister Peggy Farrell

She often avoids peak hours and sometimes skips the freeway entirely, opting for side roads instead. With major construction already underway near American Family Field, Farrell hopes any new projects would wait until current work is completed.

Watch: I-94 travelers hope for improvements as major highway project study gets green light

"I would not welcome more construction at this point. Maybe start further back before they get up to the Waukesha area and slowly move east," Farrell said.

Rebecca Haut, who commutes between Waukesha and Pewaukee during early morning hours, has witnessed the corridor's safety challenges firsthand.

"I've seen a lot of accidents. I've witnessed a few like fender-benders, people not braking when they need to, and maybe distracted," Haut said.

Mike Beiermeister Rebecca Haut

Despite concerns about additional construction, Haut supports the study if it leads to meaningful improvements.

"If it results in safer and less congestion, I guess it's for the better," Haut said.

Gov. Tony Evers, who chairs the Transportation Projects Commission, emphasized the importance of the bipartisan approach to selecting major highway projects.

"The Transportation Projects Commission is a vital component to moving major construction studies and projects forward for the people of Wisconsin," Evers said in a press release. "I reconvened the TPC in 2019 after several years of hiatus prior to my administration to ensure a bipartisan, data-driven approach to selecting meaningful projects that maximize resources and make the most impact to Wisconsinites."

WisDOT Secretary Kristina Boardman said the commission's work demonstrates effective collaboration on transportation priorities.

"Improving Wisconsin's transportation system depends on selecting the right projects for the right reasons, and today's vote demonstrates the TPC is functioning as it should – a bipartisan group deliberating and discerning what's best for the state," Boardman said in a press release.

Emmanuel Espino Traffic on I-94 in Brookfield.

Before any construction can begin, both projects must undergo an extensive environmental study process that considers the potential to enhance economic development, relieve traffic congestion, improve safety and achieve community objectives while minimizing environmental impacts.

The comprehensive review will analyze current conditions and develop recommendations for addressing safety concerns, reducing congestion and replacing aging infrastructure.

At the commission's last meeting in 2024, the group recommended enumeration of the I-39/90/94 project from Madison to Wisconsin Dells and the US 51/Stoughton Road North project in Dane County. Both projects are now headed toward construction.

For now, drivers will continue navigating the existing challenges while officials work through the lengthy review process that could eventually lead to years of construction along these critical transportation corridors.

This story was reported on-air by Mike Beiermeister and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

