I-94 crash involving snowplow shuts down westbound lanes in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — A serious crash between a snowplow and an SUV has shut down westbound Interstate 94 in Waukesha, causing major traffic delays with backups stretching for miles.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on I-94 Westbound at Springdale Road between a Waukesha County snowplow driver and an SUV, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. The county confirmed it was their snowplow driver who was rear-ended while working on I-94.

A witness said the plow was clearing snow in the emergency lane of the median when the highway came to a standstill. The witness didn't see the moment of impact but observed the snowplow driver working far into the emergency lane.

After the crash, people traveling in the opposite direction jumped out of their vehicles and ran to help get the SUV driver out of their car when the vehicle started smoking.

The condition of the SUV driver is unknown. The snowplow driver is okay.

Wisconsin State Patrol has shut down the freeway going westbound on I-94. The on-ramps and exits at Barker Road are all closed, with long lines of vehicles crawling through the area. Eastbound traffic is also experiencing significant delays.

