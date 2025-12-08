Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsWaukesha County

Actions

I-94 crash involving snowplow shuts down westbound lanes in Waukesha

Wisconsin State Patrol closes freeway after morning collision between county snowplow and SUV causes major traffic delays
May be an image of ambulance, car, road and text.png
Brian Gotter
May be an image of ambulance, car, road and text.png
Posted

WAUKESHA — A serious crash between a snowplow and an SUV has shut down westbound Interstate 94 in Waukesha, causing major traffic delays with backups stretching for miles.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on I-94 Westbound at Springdale Road between a Waukesha County snowplow driver and an SUV, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. The county confirmed it was their snowplow driver who was rear-ended while working on I-94.

May be an image of road and text.png

A witness said the plow was clearing snow in the emergency lane of the median when the highway came to a standstill. The witness didn't see the moment of impact but observed the snowplow driver working far into the emergency lane.

After the crash, people traveling in the opposite direction jumped out of their vehicles and ran to help get the SUV driver out of their car when the vehicle started smoking.

May be an image of car, road and text.png

The condition of the SUV driver is unknown. The snowplow driver is okay.

Wisconsin State Patrol has shut down the freeway going westbound on I-94. The on-ramps and exits at Barker Road are all closed, with long lines of vehicles crawling through the area. Eastbound traffic is also experiencing significant delays.

May be an image of road.png

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

klopf.jpg

Meet your Waukesha County reporter: Rebecca Klopf
PROFILE PIC STAREL.png

Meet your Waukesha County reporter: Kaylee Staral