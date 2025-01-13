How a Waukesha nonprofit is stepping up to help unhoused people amid limited shelter options

WAUKESHA, Wis. — People without a place to live in Waukesha are struggling to find warmth in this extreme cold. The city has limited resources when it comes to emergency shelters.

Nonprofit groups like the White Stone Warriors are concerned about the homeless and low-income people they help provide with food.

TMJ4 Michael Lenz recently got housing after being homeless in Waukesha.

Despite the bone-chilling single-digit weather, the White Stone Warriors’ outdoor meal site is still serving lunch Monday and will continue all week.

“It is pretty cold. My hands are starting to feel numb,” said Michael Lenz as he ate his chili.

“This is horrible,” said a homeless man who did not want to be identified.

The Waukesha man says he is recently without a place to live but adds that people are letting him sleep on their couches.

"I'm looking for a place, but I currently do have a job,” said the man.

TMJ4 People eat outside at the White Stone Warriors' lunch site.

Michael Lenz knows that struggle. It was less than a week ago that he moved into temporary housing.

Phillip Buchholtz, who retired as deputy chief of the Waukesha Fire Department and now volunteers for White Stone Warriors, says the city has very few shelters for the homeless, and those are limited.

TMJ4 News called the city, and they say places like the Salvation Army have availability, but you must pass an assessment to be allowed in. Around noon Monday, there were 10 extra beds for men at the Salvation Army Men’s Emergency Lodge. By 4 p.m., that number was down to six.

Since White Stone Warriors doesn't house people, Phillip says they try to help those who can't get a bed.

TMJ4 Phillip Buchholtz who retired as the Deputy Chief of the Waukesha Fire Department and now volunteers for White Stone Warriors.

“Whatever we’ve got available, we give—tents, sleeping bags, blankets, hand warmers, anything that we have available to give them physically to help make them a little bit warmer,” said Phillip.

Michael knows the people who take it are likely the ones who won’t pass the assessments to get into the shelters and will have to sleep outside.

“Do you still have friends out there?”

“I sure do. It is rough for them,” said Michael.

The city says if you know anyone who is outside during this dangerous cold, call the Waukesha Police Department at 262-524-3831 or dial 211 to be connected to resources.

