Homeowners agree lake health is most important in Lac La Belle wake boat debate

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — The people who manage one of the lakes in Oconomowoc want to make significant changes to how boats operate on the water, citing growing concerns about the lake's health.

TMJ4 Bruce Nattinger point to the slow wake areas on Lac La Belle. He is a commission for the Lac La Belle Management District.

The Lac La Belle Management District is proposing two changes: making 38% of the lake a slow, no-wake zone for any part of the lake that is 5 feet deep or less, and restricting wake boats to two specific areas in the deeper parts of the lake.

Watch: Homeowners weigh in on Lac La Belle proposal on slow wakes and wake boat restrictions

Bruce Nattinger, with the Lac La Belle Management District, said the lake is showing troubling signs.

"We have high phosphorus, we have low plant life, we have high turbidity. Those are conditions that are ripe for algae to grow," Nattinger said.

TMJ4 The shoreline of Lac La Belle from the City of Oconomowoc beach.

Nattinger said boat traffic is a key contributor to the problem.

"Much of it comes from power boats on the lake. It doesn't just come from wake boats or wake surf boats, but all power boats," Nattinger said.

He said the lake's overall condition has been overlooked for too long.

"What we have never done is look at the health of the lake, and the lake itself is becoming less and less healthy," Nattinger said.

TMJ4 Katie Quirk lives along Lac La Belle in the City of Oconomowoc.

Homeowners who live along the lake say they want to see it remain a thriving body of water. Katie Quirk, an Oconomowoc homeowner, said she has a personal stake in the lake's future.

"I have 5 kids, they are all barefoot, they are all into lake sports," Quirk said.

Quirk said she supports the district's priorities.

"The health of the lake is first and foremost," Quirk said.

TMJ4 Helen Hertneky is a Oconomowoc homeowner who lives near Lac La Belle.



Fellow homeowner Helen Hertneky said she is also in favor of the proposed changes.

"A no-wake zone would be great," Hertneky said.

Nothing has been voted on yet. For the proposals to take effect, the City of Oconomowoc and the Village of Lac La Belle would both have to pass identical ordinances.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

