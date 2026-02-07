Hemp businessman, farmer say they will face closure if Wisconsin doesn’t pass state law

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha store owner and a Sheboygan County farmer say they could be just weeks away from learning if their industry will continue or if they will face a shutdown. Without state legislation to address an impending federal ban, both say they will have no choice but to go out of business.

TMJ4 Jeremy Smith, owner of TabEase, a Waukesha business that is a THCA dispensary.

"I won't be able to sell a single thing," said Jeremy Smith, owner of TabEase in Waukesha, pointing to his various products. "This will all be gone."

That’s why Smith says he will face closure if the ban happens in November. He is even more worried about the next few weeks because that is all the time left to get a bill through the floor session of the Wisconsin Legislature.

In 2018, the federal Farm Bill created a loophole allowing the sale of hemp-derived THC products. Last year, Congress closed that loophole, setting up a federal ban that takes effect in November. Craig Thran, a hemp farmer in Sheboygan County, said his livelihood depends on state action.

TMJ4 Craig Thran is a hemp farmer and the owner of 3 Tall Pines in Sheboygan County.

"My business will flop," said Thran, owner of 3 Tall Pines.

The Wisconsin Hemp Farmers and Manufacturers Association is advocating for legislation, but industry leaders say proposed bills could create new problems.

"We have two bills that are splitting us. One wants to put us into an alcohol system that has been around for 100 years. Is that alcohol system the true answer? I don't know," said Phillip Scott of the Wisconsin Hemp Farmers and Manufacturers Association.

TMJ4 Phillip Scott is the founder of the Wisconsin Hemp Farmers and Manufacturers Association.

Thran said some proposed legislation would force hemp farmers to sell through distributors rather than directly to stores, cutting into already thin profit margins.

"Some bills have been written without even reaching out to us," Thran said. "We cannot operate on 10% to 15% margins as a farmer."

Smith said the uncertainty is paralyzing the industry.

"This unknown is causing the industry to freeze," Smith said. "There are 5,000 jobs at stake, a billion-dollar industry, millions in sales tax at stake, and the choice is obvious here."

If no bill passes before the end of the legislative session, hemp products can legally be sold in Wisconsin until Nov. 12, when the federal ban takes effect.

