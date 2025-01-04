Hamilton School District updates bus transfer policy after 5-year-old was killed

According to the Hamilton School District, 4K students will no longer transfer buses at any point during morning routes.

This policy change comes after a 5-year-old was killed by a bus Thursday.

The Hamilton School District says the change will begin on Monday, Jan 6.

Current route assignments and pick-up/drop-off times will remain the same. The district says the change is in how the buses will drop off the youngest students.

Starting Monday, buses will take the youngest students directly to Willow Springs Learning Center and then continue to Silver Spring Intermediate School and individual elementary schools.

The district also says that the traffic patterns at Silver Spring Intermediate School will be changed to enhance safety.

The Hamilton School District says they have been working closely with the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department along with Dairyland Bus Company to find an immediate solution to address concerns following Thursday's incident.

The district says they will monitor the new procedure and continue to investigate long-term solutions.

