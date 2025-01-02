Watch Now
Waukesha County

Kindergartner killed in bus accident at Silver Spring Intermediate School in Sussex

Police presence at Silver Spring Intermediate School in Sussex
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating a bus accident that resulted in the death of a kindergartner from the Hamilton School District.

Hamilton's superintendent Paul Mielke released a statement this morning saying that the 4K student was at Silver Spring Intermediate to get onto a shuttle bus to be taken to Willow Springs Learning Center.

Both schools are part of the Hamilton School District. Silver Spring Intermediate serves students in the fifth and sixth grades. Willow Springs serves 4-year-old kindergartners.

In a Facebook post, the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department says there is no active threat to the school or surrounding area. Leaders there say more information will be released later on Thursday.

In his letter to parents, Superintendent Mielke says the district is not sharing additional information at this time out of respect for the student's family.

"We understand this tragedy is sure to raise many emotions, concerns and questions for our entire school community, especially our students," Mielke wrote. "Our student services team immediately began working with students and staff at several buildings this morning and will continue to provide support during this difficult time."

Read that full letter below:

