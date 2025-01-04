Sussex Community comes together during a vigil for the five-year-old boy who was killed by a bus on Thursday

SUSSEX, Wis. — The Sussex community is still healing after a Hamilton School District 4K student was killed when struck by a bus just before school started.

In the hours following the tragic event, Christ Our Savior Lutheran served as a location where parents could pick up their children. On Friday, the church stepped up again, holding a vigil for the community inside its building.

"As a church, we went, 'That's something we can do, that's something we can provide this community,'" said Rev. Matthew Rose, the church's pastor.

For Rose, a father of four, the death of a 5-year-old child hits close to home.

"It's been tough," Rose said. "I gave my kids longer hugs than I think I've given them in a very long time."

Rose told TMJ4 reporter Brendyn Jones that Sussex is a close-knit community. In less than 48 hours, a Meal Train fundraiser collected more than $50,000 for the family who lost a child—over 10 times their original goal.

On Friday night, parents and students felt the need to show support.

"I don't know how it feels, but I know that it's super sad for the parents," said Allison Krueger, a Hamilton School District fifth grader. "I knew that people needed support, so I wanted to come support them."

Even those who never met the family felt the urge to help.

"If they ever need anything, they just have to reach out, and hopefully people will be reaching out to them too," said Sheila Carlson, a Sussex community member.

People who would like to help are asked to visit the family's meal train, the link is below.

Meal Train for five-year-old killed in Sussex

