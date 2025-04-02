Hamilton School District community mourns student killed in Menomonee Falls crash

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — The Hamilton School District community is mourning the loss of a high school student killed Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Menomonee Falls.

TMJ4 Friends of Owen gather around the crash site, which now holds a memorial for the teen.

On Wednesday, the Hamilton School District superintendent shared the tragic news in a letter to parents, identifying the student as Owen Briggs, a junior at Hamilton High School, in accordance with his family’s wishes.

Photo provided Owen Briggs, Xavier Mielke, Haden DeVorse, and Brayden Schroeder (from left to right)

According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, the teen left the roadway and struck a tree at the intersection of Lannon and Lisbon roads.

Police arrived at the scene just after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday to find the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

The teen, the only person in the vehicle, was found dead inside after firefighters extinguished the fire.

Police said speed appears to have been a factor, but the cause of the crash remains under investigation. Friends of Owen told TMJ4’s Rebecca Klopf he was on his way home from track practice.

Photo provided Owen Briggs (left) posing with his friends.

His friends created a memorial at the crash site, leaving crosses and his football number, 57.

Hamilton School District’s student services team will be available to students and staff for the remainder of the week to provide support during this difficult time, according to the letter.

You can read the full letter to parents below:

Dear Hamilton High and Templeton Middle School Families, It is with great sadness that I inform you about a recent loss to our school community. Owen Briggs died in a car accident yesterday afternoon. Owen was a junior at Hamilton High School. Based on the wishes of Owen’s family, we are sharing this news today. We encourage you to discuss this news with your children if you feel it is appropriate. A statement informing all high school and middle school students of Owen’s death was shared today. Our student services team will be available to all students and staff for the remainder of the week to provide support during this difficult time. If you choose to discuss this with your child, it may be a difficult conversation. Here is some guidance: Be simple and straightforward. Discuss death in developmentally appropriate terms for students. Use words such as “death,” “die” or “dying” in your conversations and avoid phrases such as “they went away,” “they are sleeping,” “departed” and “passed away.” Such phrases are abstract and may be confusing, especially for younger children. Listen, acknowledge feelings, and be nonjudgmental. A variety of feelings are normal. Be sensitive to each child's experience, as there is no one right way to respond to a loss. Feelings and behaviors will vary across students and will change throughout the bereavement process. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact your school principal or a member of our student services team. Thank you for your support at this difficult time. We will make every effort to help your child as needed. - Paul Mielke, Ph.D., Superintendent

