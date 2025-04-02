1 dead following crash in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — One person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Menomonee Falls.

The crash occurred around 3:35 p.m. when a vehicle struck a tree at the intersection of Lannon and Lisbon roads.

According to the Menomonee Falls Fire Department, the vehicle was on fire prior to arrival of emergency personnel.

The victim has not yet been identified. No other injuries were reported.

TMJ4 has reached out to local authorities for more information.

