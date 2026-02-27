WAUKESHA, Wis. — Families and golfers in the Waukesha took advantage of beautiful February weather. With the high near 60 degrees by the middle of the afternoon there were lines waiting to tee off at Moor Downs Golf Course in Waukesha.

Moor Downs, a nine-hole course operated by the Waukesha County Parks Department, is open year-round. Although the club house isn't open in the winter, you can play for just $10. The warm weather drew a large crowd to the links.

TMJ4 Dan Sharpe and his father-in-law Terry Krause finish up their round of golf.

Dan Sharpe of Sussex said he and his father-in-law, Terry, had been planning the outing all week.

"For the last 4 days we have been talking about it," Sharpe said.

Watch: Golfers flock to Waukesha County course on a warm February day

Golfers flock to Waukesha County course on a warm February day

The warm weather also brought out a group of Waukesha West High School students, who said they weren't skipping school — they simply didn't have classes and felt they had to make the most of the day.

TMJ4 Mason Kufahl (left) stands with Joey Kraijcik (far right) and their other friend all from Waukesha West High School.

Mason Kufahl of Waukesha said the outing was about more than just enjoying the weather.

"Love the sport. Gotta get ready for the high school season," Kufahl said.

The course was busy, but golfers said the wait was worth it.

"It's packed, but the guys are moving along really well," Sharpe said.

TMJ4 People line up to tee-off.

Joey Kraijcik of Waukesha said the wait didn't dampen his enthusiasm.

"I was waiting for like 30 minutes, but it was worth it," Kraijcik said.

Kraijcik added that getting out on the course in February is always a welcome surprise.

TMJ4 A man golfing at Moor Downs in Waukesha.

"Getting out here in February is always nice," Kraijcik said.

Kufahl admitted he may not have dressed for the occasion since he decided on wearing shorts.

"Little cold, I kind of regret it," Kufahl said.

Kufahl also noted the unusual turnout.

"I have never seen a line like this before," Kufahl said.

TMJ4 People lining up to golf at Moor Downs.

Still, no one regretted making the trip. Terry Krause of Sussex summed up the day simply.

"It is a beautiful day for golfing," Krause said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip