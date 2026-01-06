From Latvia orphanage to Olympic trials: Waukesha teen's speed skating journey

A 19-year-old speed skater from Waukesha is making waves at the US Olympic Trials, just three years after first putting on speed skates.

Finn Siebert's bedroom overflows with sports awards and medals, but almost none are for speed skating — the sport he's now competing in at the highest level.

Noel Stave Finn Siebert at the U.S. Speed Skating Trials in Milwaukee.

"Some of them are for soccer and skiing," Siebert said, gesturing to his collection. "Most of these medals are for running."

That's because until three years ago, Siebert had never laced up a pair of speed skates. His parents signed him up for a learn-to-speed-skate class at the Pettit National Ice Center when he was 15.

TMJ4 Finn Siebert standing with friends and family at the Pettit Center at the U.S. Speed Skating Trials.

"It was kind of funny because he's in there with all these other kids. Because he was 15 and there were like 7-year-olds in there," said Nate Siebert, Finn's father.

Finn didn't have the chance at 7 years old to speed skate or participate in any organized sports. He was living in an orphanage in Latvia before being adopted by his family at 11 years old and moving to a place he had never heard of.

Siebert Family Finn Siebert when he was first adopted by his family from Latvia.

When asked if they told him he was going to Waukesha, Wisconsin, Siebert replied, "They didn't even tell me the state or the city. They just gave me a picture of the family."

"I always say Finn is the bravest, most resilient kid I ever met. He came from a pretty hard background and came to a family he never met before, and changed his whole life. But God had great plans for him and still does," said Natasha Siebert, Finn's mother.

TMJ4 Nate, Finn (center) and Natasha Siebert

Over the weekend at the U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Trials, Siebert set three personal records in the 500, 1000, and 1500-meter races. His best finish so far has been 13th place. While he doesn't expect to make the Olympics this year, he says this is just the beginning.

Noel Stave Finn Siebert at the U.S. Speed Skating Trials at the Pettit Center.

"Part of that I feel like was God's plan. I was out in a different country, and he moved me to the United States right next to the Pettit Center, where I can begin my training," Siebert said.

After the trials wrap up, Finn will compete for a spot on the junior national team. Then his training will then focus on the next four years with hopes of making the Olympics in 2030.

