Move over Braelon Allen, a 16-year-old high school football player from Oconomowoc has replaced the NFL star as the new face of Iron Joc.

Issac Miller, a junior at Waukesha Catholic Memorial, is stepping into the spotlight after the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association's (WIAA) decision to allow high school students to profit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL).

Braelon Allen finished up his partnership that he started while he was in college playing for University of Wisconsin. That’s when Iron Joc started looking for a new face.

"I was looking for another football kid — a Wisconsin kid because we do a lot of our business in Wisconsin," said Paul Hanson, owner of Iron Joc Performance Gear.

From Kohl’s baby to sports wear model: 16-year-old Oconomowoc football player inks NIL deal

The new NIL rules are creating opportunities for student-athletes that weren't available before. The change represents a significant shift in how young athletes can benefit from their talents while still in high school.

Issac was a sophomore when he started receiving Division I college scholarship offers. So far he has gotten 14 offers.

Provided by Iron Joc Issac Miller in an Iron Joc ad

Under the new WIAA rules, high school students can now profit from NIL deals with certain restrictions. They can't wear school uniforms in endorsements, NIL activities can't interfere with academics or athletic participation, and students can't hire agents.

That’s where Issac’s mom stepped in.

TMJ4 Paul Hanson, owner of Iron Joc (left) and Issac Miller.

"His mother Jane called me," Hanson said. "The reason they called me is because I did some work with Braelon Allen and Braelon is gone. So I was looking for someone new."

Photo provided Photo from Issac Miller's mom from when he appeared in a Kohl's ad as a baby.

Miller is now shooting advertisements for Iron Joc, though this isn't his first modeling experience. He previously appeared in Kohl's advertisements as a baby, another Wisconsin company.

"I was really young. I don't remember anything," Miller said.

Provided by Iron Joc Issac Miller in Iron Joc ad

This experience, however, is one he's unlikely to forget as he prepares for his junior year of high school.

"I didn't think it was going to blow up like that," Miller said.

