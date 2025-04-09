From football to food: Packers surprise Waukesha food pantry

WAUKESHA — The Green Bay Packers made a surprise stop at Friends With Food, a local food pantry in Waukesha, as part of their Tailgate Tour, which takes place April 8-12.

The visit was one of several scheduled stops across Wisconsin where the Packers engaged with community members and fans.

"I can't believe the Packers would get behind something like this," said Tracey Roberts, a pantry volunteer. "It's great that they’re highlighting what we do here."

During the visit, Packers players and alumni helped distribute food and interacted with volunteers and pantry guests.

The team’s schedule included appearances by President/CEO Mark Murphy, current players Josh Jacobs, Tucker Kraft, and Lukas Van Ness, and alumni players Ahman Green, Marco Rivera, and John Michels.

Many guests coming to the food pantry were shocked to see the players.

"It was a surprise," Kristie Porubsky of Menomonee Falls, smiled. "The volunteers are always so welcoming, and I was raised on the Packers."

Friends With Food was founded by Waukesha native Rochelle Gamauf, who began the pantry’s operations during the COVID-19 pandemic in response to the growing need for food assistance.

Initially delivering food to people on Facebook, Gamauf’s effort has grown into a choice food pantry model, where guests can select the items they wish to put in their carts.

The nonprofit now serves approximately 400 families weekly, distributing over one million pounds of food annually.

"It’s been a huge help for me, especially after health issues and retirement," said Richard Scharf, a regular pantry visitor. "I’ve made a lot of friends here, too."

The pantry operates without state or government funding, allowing it to serve anyone in need, regardless of their circumstances.

"Food insecurity has no barriers—that’s why we have no barriers to receive," Gamauf said.

The pantry’s open-door policy ensures that anyone can access its services, with 82% of guests coming from Waukesha County.

To support Friends With Food, community members can contribute in several ways:



Sponsor a family: A monthly donation of $20 helps put food on the table for a family of four.

Make a donation: Every penny counts in sustaining the organization’s operations.

Spread the word: Sharing Friends With Food’s mission on social media helps raise awareness.

Join the team: Volunteers are always needed for various roles within the organization.

Donate products: Unopened and unexpired food items, hygiene products, diapers, wipes, and menstrual supplies are always in demand.



For more information, you can visit their website.

The Packers’ involvement in the visit is part of their ongoing commitment to giving back to communities throughout Wisconsin. And when they return to Green Bay, they will be gearing up for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Tailgate Tour will continue with other stops around Wisconsin through April 12.

