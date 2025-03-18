'Food insecurity has no barriers': Waukesha community served by choice food pantry

WAUKESHA — Waukesha native Rochelle Gamauf knows firsthand that food insecurity has no barriers.

After a series of health conditions in 2019, she realized she didn’t qualify for some of the resources she needed.

So when the COVID-19 pandemic started a year later, her first question was “How can I help?”

The answer was food.

“I started delivering spaghetti to people on Facebook, and now today, we’re a choice food pantry model so guests get to choose the items they wish to put in their cart,” Gamauf explained.

That food pantry, Friends With Food, has been expanding to meet an increasing demand for food assistance ever since.

Today, the nonprofit serves approximately 400 families each week, distributing more than one million pounds of food last year alone.

The pantry doesn’t receive state or government funding, so they don’t have to restrict who can access their services.

“I get the phone call that people are leaving cabinets bare or they don’t have food. We had a call from a gentleman who was eating dog food. You never know when it’s going to hit you,” Gamauf said.

Every Tuesday and Thursday as visitors enter the pantry, the process begins with an appointment and a friendly greeting.

Volunteers like Sue Rainer help distribute food. It’s a role she’s been in for the past three years.

“There’s no judgment here—you never know someone’s situation,” Reiser said while handing out desserts.

“Now see, I’m going to start crying,” she said through tears. “We give, but I think we get back more than we give.”

Friends With Food is about more than just distributing meals—it’s about building a community. For many, the pantry continues to serve as a beacon of support.

Among those benefiting from the pantry are Richard and Cherrie Larson of Pewaukee. The couple is retired but still teaches art through Milwaukee’s Parks and Recreation program.

“We’re independent contractors, and our income has gone down, so this is a helpful way to get through,” Richard Larson said.

With food insecurity affecting individuals from all backgrounds, Gamauf emphasized the pantry’s open-door policy.

“Food insecurity has no barriers—that’s why we have no barriers to receive,” she said.

She added that 82 percent of the guests they serve come from Waukesha County.

Despite the growing demand, Friends With Food has faced challenges, including cuts to state programs that supply food to local pantries.

“A program in Wisconsin that was shut down for food pantries and food banks is going to limit produce and dairy,” Gamauf said.

To support Friends With Food, community members can contribute in several ways:

Sponsor a family: A monthly donation of $20 helps put food on the table for a family of four.

Make a donation: Every penny counts in sustaining the organization’s operations.

Spread the word: Sharing Friends With Food’s mission on social media helps raise awareness.

Join the team: Volunteers are always needed for various roles within the organization.

Donate products: Unopened and unexpired food items, hygiene products, diapers, wipes, and menstrual supplies are always in demand.

For more information, you can visit their website.

