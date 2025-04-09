Packers Tailgate Tour makes stops in Milwaukee, Waukesha

MILWAUKEE — The Green Bay Packers continue the 19th annual Tailgate Tour Wednesday with stops in Milwaukee, Waukesha and Madison.

The tour includes fundraising events and surprise visits to schools, hospitals and community center along the route.

One of the first stops this year was to the Baird Center in Milwaukee to help raise money for the Professional Firefighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation.

This year’s tour includes current players Tucker Kraft and Lukas Van Ness, along with alumni Marco Rivera, Ahman Green, Tony Fisher, Bill Schroeder, John Michels, and retiring Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.

"It's a little nostalgic. I've enjoyed them all," Murphy said Tuesday morning before boarding the bus for the last time. "My first one was pretty memorable. It's been a lot of fun. I do think it's something that really sets us apart from other professional sports organizations that we do something like this."

The next few days will focus on giving back to the fans and their communities. And when they return to Green Bay, they will be gearing up for the 2025 NFL Draft.

