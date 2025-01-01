Friends, classmates remember Waukesha teenager killed in crash Monday

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Friends and classmates gathered at memorials in Waukesha on Tuesday to remember Megan Voss.
The Waukesha West senior was killed in a crash Monday near the intersection of E. Sunset Drive and Guthrie Road. Her dog, Bleu, was also killed.
A 19-year-old was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
Previous Coverage: https://www.tmj4.com/news/waukesha-county/17-year-old-killed-in-waukesha-drunk-driving-crash-19-year-old-arrested
On Tuesday evening, friends and classmates laid flowers, tied balloons, and came to pay their respects at a memorial near the site of the crash.
Ellie Hornak and Abby Fenske had been friends with Voss since elementary and middle school.
“She was just the best friend anyone could have,” Hornak said. “I mean, I grew up with her, and she’s always been like this. She’s never changed. She’s always been so beautiful inside and out.”
Family members said Megan was involved in various activities, including cheerleading. She planned to attend a private Christian college in Arizona in hopes of one day becoming a doctor.
Fenske remembered Voss for her passion for her faith.
“She wanted to tell anybody she could about it, and I think that’s what I’ll miss most: those talks we had about faith and how dedicated she was,” Fenske said.
Another memorial was set up in the parking lot of Waukesha West. Pictures and memories of Megan filled a light pole nearby.
“She always thought of everybody else,” said Logan Wisialowski, one of Megan’s classmates. “I feel like she was selfless. She cared so much about other people. She knew so many people, and she cared about them in what felt like an equal way.”
As classmates like Logan and friends paid their respects, they shared what they would miss most about Megan.
“Just her smile,” Hornak said. “She had the brightest smile. I can’t express that any more than what it was. She was so bright and charming.”
The family has set up a GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-megan-voss-support-her-family?qid=2d2c6e23eb0aa3bf41d35246e9382b1e
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.