Friends, classmates remember Waukesha teenager killed in crash Monday

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Friends and classmates gathered at memorials in Waukesha on Tuesday to remember Megan Voss.

The Waukesha West senior was killed in a crash Monday near the intersection of E. Sunset Drive and Guthrie Road. Her dog, Bleu, was also killed.

Abby Fenske Megan Voss and Bleu

A 19-year-old was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Previous Coverage: https://www.tmj4.com/news/waukesha-county/17-year-old-killed-in-waukesha-drunk-driving-crash-19-year-old-arrested

On Tuesday evening, friends and classmates laid flowers, tied balloons, and came to pay their respects at a memorial near the site of the crash.

Mike Beiermeister Memorial for Megan Voss at the corner of Sunset Drive and Guthrie Road.

Ellie Hornak and Abby Fenske had been friends with Voss since elementary and middle school.

“She was just the best friend anyone could have,” Hornak said. “I mean, I grew up with her, and she’s always been like this. She’s never changed. She’s always been so beautiful inside and out.”

Mike Beiermeister Abby Fenske and Ellie Hornak

Family members said Megan was involved in various activities, including cheerleading. She planned to attend a private Christian college in Arizona in hopes of one day becoming a doctor.

Voss family Megan Voss

Fenske remembered Voss for her passion for her faith.

“She wanted to tell anybody she could about it, and I think that’s what I’ll miss most: those talks we had about faith and how dedicated she was,” Fenske said.

Another memorial was set up in the parking lot of Waukesha West. Pictures and memories of Megan filled a light pole nearby.

Mike Beiermeister Waukesha West Memorial for Megan Voss

“She always thought of everybody else,” said Logan Wisialowski, one of Megan’s classmates. “I feel like she was selfless. She cared so much about other people. She knew so many people, and she cared about them in what felt like an equal way.”

Mike Beiermeister Logan Wisialowski

As classmates like Logan and friends paid their respects, they shared what they would miss most about Megan.

“Just her smile,” Hornak said. “She had the brightest smile. I can’t express that any more than what it was. She was so bright and charming.”

Voss Family Megan Voss

The family has set up a GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-megan-voss-support-her-family?qid=2d2c6e23eb0aa3bf41d35246e9382b1e

