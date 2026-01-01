Fire shuts down popular Brookfield restaurant on New Year's Eve

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A chimney fire shut down a popular Brookfield steakhouse on New Year's Eve.

The Brookfield Fire Department responded to Mr. B’s - A Bartolotta Steakhouse, 18380 W. Capitol Drive, around 4 p.m. Wednesday for a reported structure fire.

All occupants inside the building were able to get out before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

According to the fire department, the structure and its contents sustained minor damage.

Bartolotta Restaurant Group released the following statement:

"This afternoon, an isolated fire occurred in the chimney at Mr. B’s – A Bartolotta Steakhouse Brookfield. The fire department was promptly called and quickly extinguished the fire. The restaurant will be closed for the evening and will reopen as soon as possible. Guests with reservations are being contacted directly and rebooked. The Bartolotta Restaurants is grateful for the swift response of the City of Brookfield Fire Department.”

A similar fire occurred at the same location in August, resulting in a temporary closure of the steakhouse.

