Popular Brookfield steakhouse closed temporarily following fire

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Mr. B’s - A Bartolotta Steakhouse in Brookfield will be closed temporarily after a small fire broke out in the chimney late Friday afternoon, according to a Bartolotta Restaurants representative.

The Brookfield Fire Department was called, and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Bartolotta aims to reopen the steakhouse as soon as possible.

