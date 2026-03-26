LAC LA BELLE, Wis. — A memorial is growing off Highway 67 as the community remembers the life of 10-year-old Jack Oudenhoven, whose life was cut short in a crash Wednesday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE| Community devastated after 10-year-old boy killed and students injured in crash on WIS 67

It's leaving friends and family with heavy emotions as they process the tragedy.

Mike Beiermeister The growing memorial off Highway 67.

The Oconomowoc School District is providing resources to help students and staff impacted during this time. Local groups, including Family Service of Waukesha, are also stepping up to help by offering counseling.

Melissa Carini, executive director of Family Service of Waukesha, said for parents, it is all about creating a safe space.

Watch: Experts offer grief support after 10-year-old killed in fatal Waukesha Co. crash

Experts offer grief support after 10-year-old killed in fatal Waukesha Co. crash

"Making sure that they feel like they can express themselves and talk about what's on their mind, or find a way to do that even if they're not able to do it through words," Carini said.

Mike Beiermeister Melissa Carini is the executive director of Family Service of Waukesha.

Carini said expression can happen through things like drawings or art, but the key is extra support as children navigate their grief. She said it is also about having tough conversations, being clear with kids about what happened, and observing them.

"Watching for changes in their mood or their behavior or if they're getting stuck on something and wanting to talk about something over and over," Carini said.

When those changes occur, Carini said it is time to reach out for help. She added that the tragedy can also be difficult for the first responders who were on the scene. For them, she said healing starts with self-love and patience.

"Giving that back to themselves to really give that time to heal from what they've gone through," Carini said.

Carini encourages the community to come together and find strength in each other during this difficult time.

Learn More: https://www.fswaukesha.org/

Deanna Marincic, psychotherapist and owner of Gals Institute and Thrive Together, also provided guidance for families.

"Our hearts are with the Oconomowoc community as we grieve the tragic loss of a 10-year-old child and hold close the two high school students who were injured. A loss like this impacts not only the families directly involved, but classmates, teachers, neighbors, and the entire community," Marincic said.

"During a sudden and traumatic loss, children and families need connection, honesty, and support. We encourage families to check in with their children, keep routines gentle, and create space for questions and emotions of all kinds. There is no ‘right’ way to grieve; what matters most is that no one feels alone in it," Marincic said.

"Our team is here to support students, families, and staff as they navigate the days and weeks ahead. Early emotional support can make a meaningful difference in how children process trauma and begin to heal. We stand with this community and are committed to walking alongside those who are hurting," Marincic said.

Marincic shared top tips for families coping with grief after a traumatic loss:

Keep routines gentle and predictable.

Use simple, honest language.

Validate every feeling.

Listen more than you talk.

Stay connected.

Offer choices.

Create remembrance rituals.

Limit social media.

Watch for overwhelm.

Reach out early.

Families can find support at Gals Institute, which provides in-school mental health services to the Oconomowoc Area School District and will work to accommodate expedited support for families in need. The institute can be reached at 262-337-9770.

Learn More: https://www.galsinstitute.com/

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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