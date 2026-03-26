Community devastated after 10-year-old boy killed and students injured in crash on WIS 67

A 10-year-old boy was killed and three others were injured in a car crash Wednesday morning on Highway 67 near the Village of Lac La Belle.

Lac La Belle police say the crash happened around 7 a.m. when a 34-year-old man driving northbound struck a car waiting to turn onto McMahon Road.

The car that was hit had a 16-year-old driver and two passengers, including the 10-year-old boy in the back seat. Police say both drivers and the surviving passenger were taken to local hospitals.

An email from the Oconomowoc Area School District to parents says:

"I’m reaching out to share the difficult news that three of our OASD students were involved in a car accident this morning that resulted in two OHS students, Levi and Reaghan, being injured, and Jack Oudenhoven, a 4th-grade student from Meadow View Elementary, passing away. His family shared that Jack was a smart, well-liked, and athletic child who loved his teachers, friends, and school. The family also shared that in his passing, he will be giving the selfless gift of organ donation. This is a heartbreaking situation, and I can’t express how deeply sorry I am for the Oudenhoven family's loss. Our school community is here to support the students, staff members, and families impacted by this tragedy.”

A memorial now stands off Highway 67 as the community mourns and processes the loss.

"I'm shocked. I'm really saddened. We'll be praying for this family," Stephanie Satula said.

Stephanie Satula has four children who attend Meadow View Elementary.

"When I was on the way home from work, my son called me on his gizmo watch, saying that there was a lot of sadness going on at Meadow View," Stephanie Satula said.

Her son, Pierson Satula, is also in the fourth grade. He says students were not told right away, but felt the sadness through the staff.

"Teachers like upset at the end of the day. My teacher said she was very stressed out, and just a lot of sadness going around the school," Pierson Satula said.

Laureene Gunderson lives nearby and saw the aftermath of the crash.

"My prayers go out to the family, so yeah, it’s just devastating when you hear about a little boy," Gunderson said.

Gunderson says the area is known for crashes, frequent speeding, and distracted driving.

"I wish they’d put a four-way stop sign that would make life much easier," Gunderson said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

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