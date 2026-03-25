Crash closes WIS 67 near McMahon Road in Waukesha County

A crash closed WIS 67 in both directions near McMahon Road in Waukesha County on Wednesday morning, according to an alert from officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

According to the alert, the crash happened around 7:00 a.m.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

TMJ4 is sending a crew to the scene, and this story will be updated with new information.

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