Dangerous cut through: Vernon business owner says near-miss has her pleading for help

VERNON, Wis. — A Vernon business owner is asking drivers to stop using her parking lot as a shortcut after a customer was nearly hit by a speeding vehicle. Jennifer Weiss, owner of Weiss Meats, says it wasn’t the first time either.

She took to Facebook with a heartfelt plea after witnessing multiple dangerous incidents in her parking lot. Her post has been widely shared across Waukesha County.

TMJ4 Jennifer Weiss stands in her parking lot of Weiss Meats she says is often used as a cut through.

"I'm begging you, please, please, please, slow down and pay attention," Weiss said in her Facebook post.

The butcher shop sits at the corner of a triangle intersection at Janesville Road and Edgewood Avenue, where the town of Vernon and the village of Big Bend meets. When traffic backs up at the intersection, some drivers cut through the parking lot to avoid waiting.

"One of our customers, our regular customer, said I almost got hit," Weiss said. "The guy pulled through here wasn't watching and sped through."

Watch: Vernon business owner says near-miss has her pleading for help

This wasn't the first close call Weiss has witnessed, prompting her social media appeal.

"I'm like, you know what, this is it. I have been losing sleep for three years," Weiss said.

Her post resonated with the community, drawing comments like "Have had multiple close calls" and "Slow down before someone dies!!!!"

TMJ4 Nicole Lopez works across the street at Reaction Tackle.

Nicole Lopez, who works across the street and drives through the intersection regularly, has observed the dangerous behavior firsthand.

"I will see people behind me just go right through there," Lopez said. "They don't want to wait. They are going fast."

Weiss contacted Big Bend Police to report the near-miss incident. However, police told her they can patrol the streets but don't have jurisdiction over private property like her parking lot. Wisconsin also has no intersection avoidance law, making it legal to cut through private lots to avoid stop signs.

TMJ4 Jennifer Weiss stands at Edgewood Avenue and Janesville Road.

"You are missing the stop sign. It is going to give you two extra seconds," Weiss said. "It is very frustrating and scary."

Big Bend police said they are increasing patrols in the area and watching for traffic violations they can enforce to prevent reckless driving.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

