Culver’s of Wales to hold fundraiser supporting Ben Askren and his family

WALES — Culver’s of Wales has announced they will be holding a fundraiser to benefit the family of Ben Askren after he underwent an emergency double lung transplant.

Former mixed martial arts champion and Olympic wrestler Ben Askren, has been hospitalized since June 7 due to a severe case of pneumonia.

RELATED CONTENT:

Former Olympic wrestler and MMA star Ben Askren recovering from double lung transplant

Ben Askren shows signs of progress in battle with pneumonia, placed on transplant list

Ben Askren, Arrowhead grad, Olympic wrestler & UFC fighter, battling 'severe pneumonia'

According to social media posts from Ben’s wife, he was placed on the donor list for a lung transplant on June 24.

In an effort to help with medical costs, Culver’s of Wales says they will give 25% of sales from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, to the Askren family.

Help Culver’s with their mission of supporting Ben Askren and his family by visiting Culver’s of Wales, located at 400 E. Summit Ave. in Wales, during the above time.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip