Community raises thousands of dollars to support co-owner of The Elbow Room who is in critical condition

BROOKFIELD — A local restaurant owner is fighting for his life after suffering a medical emergency last weekend, and his community is rallying to support his family during this difficult time.

Robert Jude, who co-owns The Elbow Room restaurants in Brookfield and Cedarburg, is in critical condition with liver and kidney failure. His business partners and customers have launched a fundraising effort to help his family navigate the crisis.

Jake Dehne, Jude's co-owner, started this GoFundMe campaign that has raised nearly $100,000 in just one week. The overwhelming response reflects Jude's impact on the community and beyond.

"He's got his own like 400,000 person fan club. It is unbelievable. People across the country are reaching out," Dehne said.

The Elbow Room has locations in both Brookfield and Cedarburg, where Jude has built strong relationships with customers and staff over the years.

Jude's family is asking for prayers and positive thoughts as he continues his fight in the hospital.

The GoFundMe campaign remains active for those who wish to contribute to the family's medical expenses during this challenging time.

Dehne said to keep an eye on their social media to stay up to date on future fundraisers for the family.

