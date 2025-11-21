Community dedicates sculpture on 4th anniversary of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Four years after the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, the community gathered Thursday to dedicate the final piece of a memorial honoring the six people killed in the attack on November 21, 2021.

TMJ4 The "Holding Love" sculpture now sits in Grede Park as part of the Waukesha Christmas Parade Memorial.

The Holding Love sculpture was unveiled at Grede Park, completing the memorial for Ginny Sorenson, Leanna Owen, Tamara Durand, Bill Hospel, Jane Kulich and 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, who died when a driver plowed through the parade route.

TMJ4 The victims of the Waukesha parade attack.

"It is so pretty. A nice remembrance for the people. A blessing for them," said Arlene Schlieve, who came to see the sculpture.

The heart-shaped sculpture was the inspiration for the entire memorial project, according to artist Carmen de la Paz, who designed it with intentional symbolism.

TMJ4 A mosaic heart made from broken tiles sits in the center of the Holding Love statue at the Waukesha Christmas Parade Memorial.

"If you notice here there is a piece missing, right?" de la Paz said. "The secret is the heart is not complete, there is a piece missing because there are people that are not here. People that are missing because this heart represents them."

TMJ4 Reporter Rebecca Klopf feels the place where there is a small broken piece of the heart sculpture is at after artist Carmen de la Paz shows it to her.

Community members said the memorial provides comfort on what remains a difficult anniversary.

Watch: Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly leads a moment of silence for victims of parade tragedy

Moment of silence held for victims of Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy

"It was very, very moving," said Kathy Bach, who visited the sculpture.

Kristie Vosburg said she and others "wanted to just kind of pay our respects today."

"It was so sad. It was just so sad. I don't know it is just a feeling. You just feel better coming here I think," she said.

The 2025 Waukesha Christmas Parade is scheduled for December 7 at 4 p.m. in downtown Waukesha.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip