Community dedicates sculpture on 4th anniversary of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Four years after the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, the community gathered Thursday to dedicate the final piece of a memorial honoring the six people killed in the attack on November 21, 2021.
The Holding Love sculpture was unveiled at Grede Park, completing the memorial for Ginny Sorenson, Leanna Owen, Tamara Durand, Bill Hospel, Jane Kulich and 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, who died when a driver plowed through the parade route.
"It is so pretty. A nice remembrance for the people. A blessing for them," said Arlene Schlieve, who came to see the sculpture.
The heart-shaped sculpture was the inspiration for the entire memorial project, according to artist Carmen de la Paz, who designed it with intentional symbolism.
"If you notice here there is a piece missing, right?" de la Paz said. "The secret is the heart is not complete, there is a piece missing because there are people that are not here. People that are missing because this heart represents them."
Community members said the memorial provides comfort on what remains a difficult anniversary.
Watch: Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly leads a moment of silence for victims of parade tragedy
"It was very, very moving," said Kathy Bach, who visited the sculpture.
Kristie Vosburg said she and others "wanted to just kind of pay our respects today."
"It was so sad. It was just so sad. I don't know it is just a feeling. You just feel better coming here I think," she said.
The 2025 Waukesha Christmas Parade is scheduled for December 7 at 4 p.m. in downtown Waukesha.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
