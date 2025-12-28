Community continues to come together to raise money for Bass Bay Brewhouse employees after devastating fire

PEWAUKEE, WI — Curly's Waterfront Sports Bar and Grill is just the latest Waukesha County business to step up and raise money to help employees of Bass Bay Brewhouse in Muskego after a fire destroyed the popular Lake Country establishment just over two weeks ago.

Related | Fire tears through popular Bass Bay Brewhouse restaurant in Muskego

Curly's donated 10% of all sales on Sunday to the Brewhouse team and held 50-50 raffles to provide additional support during what has been a difficult holiday season for displaced workers.

Community continues to raise money for Bass Bay Brewhouse employees

"I worked there for the past three years, like that's my home away from home and everything like that, so it did hurt seeing," said Madison Cianciolo, a former Bass Bay Brewhouse employee who now works at Curly's.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Ryan Gardner, Curly's owner, said he has known the brewhouse owner for decades and understands the devastation of losing a business.

"We have the ability to give back, so why not?" Gardner said.

Gardner said the community response gives him hope and reflects the character of the region.

"That's kind of what we are. Lake Country, southeastern Wisconsin, Wisconsin in general, and the Midwest. People that love to give back, just good people, and we want to help each other in times of need, especially this time of year around the holidays," Gardner said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

John Garlewski, who won one of the 50-50 raffles, said he never visited Bass Bay Brewhouse but was happy to contribute to the cause.

"Always in for a 50/50, nothing wrong with making some money and then helping out whoever is in need, a couple of charity events," Garlewski said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Cianciolo expressed gratitude for the continued community support.

"I'm just very thankful for everyone who has come together to support all of us; it really is amazing seeing everything and seeing everyone," Cianciolo said.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip