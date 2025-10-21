BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A pioneering civil rights activist who helped establish the Waukesha County NAACP and broke racial barriers throughout her career has died. Lillie Bell Wilson passed away at 88-years-old.

Photo provided Lillie Bell Wilson at her 88th birthday celebration.

She was one of the founders of the Waukesha County NAACP and led that chapter while also serving on state and national boards. At the time of her passing, she was serving as President Emeritus for the county chapter.

"She loved the ideal of diversity and making a round inclusive space for any and everyone to be loved, to be heard, to be acknowledged," said Montre` Moore, vice president of the Waukesha County NAACP and Wilson's longtime friend.

Photo provided Lillie Bell Wilson

Wilson, who went by "Bell" to family and close friends, was born in Mississippi but grew up in Beloit. After graduating from college, she came to the Milwaukee-area for work, where she broke down racial barriers as often the first Black employee at many workplaces, including Schlitz Brewing Company and what is now GE Healthcare.

Photo provided Lillie Bell Wilson stands with Oprah

"Lillie was definitely the first, the first, the first and she really enjoyed it," Moore said.

Watch: Civil rights trailblazer and Waukesha NAACP co-founder Lillie Bell Wilson dies

Civil rights trailblazer and Waukesha NAACP co-founder Lillie Bell Wilson dies

Beyond her professional achievements, Wilson advocated for Black and brown students in Waukesha County schools, creating programming for Martin Luther King Day when it wasn't being celebrated.

Photo provided Lillie Bell Wilson speaking in 2012

"She played a tremendous role in the school system here making sure Black and brown folks were welcome and had a voice," Moore said.

Moore said Wilson's legacy was her unwavering advocacy.

Photo provided Lillie Bell Wilson and Montre` Moore

"It is important if you see something—and that's wrong—you call it out. That you aren't afraid to represent for you and your community and to create spaces for those that are unlike you," Moore said.

A public memorial is expected to happen later this year for Wilson, but details are still being worked out.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip