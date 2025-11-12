Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsWaukesha County

Actions

City of Waukesha announces remembrance ceremony for 4th anniversary of parade tragedy

Waukesha Parade Memorial
Photo provided
Rendering of what finished scuplture will look similar to.
Waukesha Parade Memorial
Posted

WAUKESHA — The City of Waukesha will hold a remembrance ceremony to mark the fourth anniversary of the parade tragedy on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at 4:39 p.m.

READ ALSO: Artist works to complete final piece for Waukesha Christmas Parade Memorial

The ceremony will take place at the Parade Memorial at Grede Park, located near 538 Riverwalk Drive. The event will honor the lives lost, support those who are suffering, and provide a place for the community to gather.

The ceremony will include the dedication of the final sculpture at the Parade Memorial called "Holding Love," created by artist Carmen De La Paz.

Speakers will include Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly, Liz Schmidt from the United for Waukesha Resiliency Center, and artist Carmen De La Paz.

Waukesha Parade Memorial
Tiles that line the back of the Waukesha Christmas Parade Memorial.

For the ceremony, Riverwalk Drive will be one way with entry from Wisconsin Avenue only.

Parking information

ParadeTragedyRemembranceCeremonyLocation.jpg

The parking lot will be reserved for handicap parking only, requiring a placard.

Additional parking will be available along one side of Riverwalk Drive and near the park entrance road at Grede Park. Parking spaces in the park are designated for handicapped parking.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

klopf.jpg

Meet your Waukesha County reporter: Rebecca Klopf
PROFILE PIC STAREL.png

Meet your Waukesha County reporter: Kaylee Staral