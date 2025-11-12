City of Waukesha announces remembrance ceremony for 4th anniversary of parade tragedy

WAUKESHA — The City of Waukesha will hold a remembrance ceremony to mark the fourth anniversary of the parade tragedy on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at 4:39 p.m.

The ceremony will take place at the Parade Memorial at Grede Park, located near 538 Riverwalk Drive. The event will honor the lives lost, support those who are suffering, and provide a place for the community to gather.

The ceremony will include the dedication of the final sculpture at the Parade Memorial called "Holding Love," created by artist Carmen De La Paz.

Speakers will include Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly, Liz Schmidt from the United for Waukesha Resiliency Center, and artist Carmen De La Paz.

For the ceremony, Riverwalk Drive will be one way with entry from Wisconsin Avenue only.

Parking information

The parking lot will be reserved for handicap parking only, requiring a placard.

Additional parking will be available along one side of Riverwalk Drive and near the park entrance road at Grede Park. Parking spaces in the park are designated for handicapped parking.

