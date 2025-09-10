WAUKESHA, Wis. — The artist behind a big part of the Waukesha Christmas Parade Memorial is putting the finishing touches on the final piece of the installation. Carmen De La Paz is creating a sculpture of hands and a heart that will complete the tribute to those lost and injured in the tragic attack.

TMJ4 Carmen De lLa Paz holds up her hands like the sculpture she is creating.

Carmen is currently working on carving out the sculpture from styrophone and will cast it in a special concrete.

"I'm constantly carving away and drawing. And carving away and drawing," De La Paz said.

TMJ4 Carmen De La Paz cutting out the sculpture.

The memorial opened last year to honor those killed on November 21, 2021.

The Waukesha native, who also works full-time on the Spanish-language version of "Ask This Old House," has been the driving artist behind much of the memorial. Carmen created more than 1,200 tiles with community members that now run along the back of the memorial.

TMJ4 Carmen De La Paz carving out the sculpture.

"I have gotten to know many of the families that have lost their loved ones," De La Paz said. "So much of this is inspired by the fact that those people lost their lives, and I'm still here and I'm going to represent something that represents them, their family, and their love.”.

Photo provided Rendering of what finished scuplture will look similar to.

As she fired the community-created tiles in her kiln, some broke — and that's when she got the idea to use them as a mosaic on the sculpture.

TMJ4 Where the finished sculpture will sit at the Waukesha Christmas Parade Memorial.

"We are going to take the broken tiles from the tile wall, and we are going to mosaic the heart," De La Paz said.

Watch: Artist works to complete final piece for Waukesha Christmas Parade Memorial

Artist works to complete final piece for Waukesha Christmas Parade Memorial

The broken tiles are a metaphor, in part, for how Carmen watched the city be reborn into something stronger. Carmen has worked for over three years creating different parts of the memorial, often working nights and weekends

TMJ4 Tiles that line the back of the Waukesha Christmas Parade Memorial.

"I just think that it has given me the privilege of seeing Waukesha rise up from a very difficult situation and be resilient," De La Paz said.

The sculpture will be unveiled on November 21, which marks four years since the parade attack.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip