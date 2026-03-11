HARTLAND, Wis. — Oconomowoc's Laura Dwyer took up curling just seven years ago and finished 4th at the Paralympic Games in the first-ever mixed doubles curling event.
Laura and teammate Steve Emt, both from Wisconsin, lost the bronze medal game to Latvia by just one point.
Friends and family packed into the Kettle Moraine Curling Club in Hartland to watch the game together, cheering and groaning with every stone.
"Nothing surprises me with Laura," Margaret Dwyer, Laura's mother-in-law, said. "When she sets her mind to anything and she can get it done."
In 2012, Laura was working on a landscaping project in Oconomowoc when a tree branch fell on her and broke her spine. She ended up in a wheelchair. A few years after her recovery, she went to a curling clinic and was spotted by Team USA coaches. Just seven years later, she competed at the Paralympic Games.
Watch: Cheering on their Paralympian, Oconomowoc family watches Laura Dwyer’s final round
Laura's mother-in-law, father-in-law, and sister-in-law followed every moment of the journey from Oconomowoc.
"When they beat China, I was screaming in the store," Megan Rasmussen, Laura's sister-in-law, said. "I cried."
"So did I," Margaret Dwyer said.
Even after the narrow loss to Latvia, Laura's family said they felt honored she was there representing Team USA.
"This team is something else, and the stones went where they went," Rasmussen said.
"They will be back in 4 years," Margaret Dwyer said.
"I'm so proud of her, and I love her so much," Rasmussen said.
"Me too," Margaret Dwyer said.
"We are so proud of them," Val Dwyer, Laura's father-in-law, said.
Laura and Steve are expected back Monday. They are scheduled to compete on the world stage again in May.
